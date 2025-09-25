CX Institutional Purchases 112 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,878. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,395.42. The trade was a 15.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $123.26 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

