CX Institutional Purchases 361 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

CX Institutional grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.08.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $242.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.86 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

