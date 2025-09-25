CX Institutional Purchases 726 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

CX Institutional lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.2%

DOC opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

