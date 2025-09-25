CX Institutional Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6%

EXR stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

