CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Okta were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Arete began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,606.35. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.