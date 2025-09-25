CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

CX Institutional raised its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1,835.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,678,000 after acquiring an additional 316,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at $1,051,299,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,244,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,598,000 after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.61%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

