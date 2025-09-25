CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $AFB

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 910,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 59.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 68,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 569,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

