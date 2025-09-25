CX Institutional Sells 1,584 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kenvue by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kenvue by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 469,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.32.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

