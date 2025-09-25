CX Institutional Sells 1,832 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in HP were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HP Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

