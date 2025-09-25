CX Institutional Sells 198 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,470. This represents a 5.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

