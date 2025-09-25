CX Institutional Sells 222 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF $EDEN

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

EDEN opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

