CX Institutional Sells 327 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in KBR were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

