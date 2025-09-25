CX Institutional Sells 497 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 663.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 169.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,363,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.46. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.