CX Institutional Sells 644 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

CX Institutional cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

