CX Institutional Sells 859 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

CX Institutional decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 141,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.98 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

