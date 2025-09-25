CX Institutional Sells 94 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

CX Institutional decreased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter worth $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,023,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $339.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.80 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

