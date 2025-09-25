CX Institutional Trims Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,257.72. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.