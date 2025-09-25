CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,686.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 282,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $333.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

