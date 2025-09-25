CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amcor were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

