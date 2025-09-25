Daiwa Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $475.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.07.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $476.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.52. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.27, a PEG ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,066 shares of company stock worth $60,934,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

