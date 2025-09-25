Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DANOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

DANOY opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

