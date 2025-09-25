Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,837,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

