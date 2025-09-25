Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 35.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 70.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.39.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

