Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,191.4% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 439,512 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFEV stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

