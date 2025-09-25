Diversified Trust Co Has $318,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 346,135 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 511,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 946,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $163,026.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $724,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,821 shares of company stock worth $2,465,436. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

