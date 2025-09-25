Diversified Trust Co Invests $268,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.