Diversified Trust Co Invests $268,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IJS opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
