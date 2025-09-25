Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,118,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $203.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

