Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,641 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,657,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 97.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.09.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $220.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

