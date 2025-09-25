Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,799 Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia Downes sold 2,763 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $302,355.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,911.87. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,605.60. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,439 shares of company stock valued at $44,925,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

