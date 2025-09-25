Diversified Trust Co Takes $265,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
