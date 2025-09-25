Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 86.0% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 615,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.