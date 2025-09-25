Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.