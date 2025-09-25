DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at $63,129.81. The trade was a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

