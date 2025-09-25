Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dropbox by 18.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,313,000 after purchasing an additional 684,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 551,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,800. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $275,675.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 469,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,790.90. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,333 shares of company stock worth $8,938,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

