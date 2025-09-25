Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,610 shares of company stock valued at $186,301,207 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $760.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $750.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

