Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investec lowered shares of Entain to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Entain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

GMVHF opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Entain has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

