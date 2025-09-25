Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $117.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

