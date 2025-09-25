EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE EPAM opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

