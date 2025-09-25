Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBKDY. Zacks Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

EBKDY opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $51.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

