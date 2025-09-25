Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) & Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Solesence and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74% Exlites Holdings International -28.26% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solesence and Exlites Holdings International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solesence $52.35 million 4.62 $4.24 million $0.07 49.00 Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 57.25 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solesence has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Solesence has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.26, meaning that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solesence beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

