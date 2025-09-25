Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 19,654 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1,260.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.