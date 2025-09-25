Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.57.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $418.24 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $432.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.38 and its 200 day moving average is $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

