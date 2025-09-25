Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 226.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BK stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.