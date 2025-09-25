Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 3,535 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

