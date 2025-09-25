Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $48,749,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5%

NDAQ opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

