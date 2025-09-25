Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 253.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,991.34. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $3,742,362.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,316 shares of company stock worth $34,537,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 6.3%

PINS opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.