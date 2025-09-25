Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after buying an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after buying an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.8%

ALL stock opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $214.76.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.