Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF $CAAA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 6.67% of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $435,000.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

CAAA opened at $20.61 on Thursday. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

