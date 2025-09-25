Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 185,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSI opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $793.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

