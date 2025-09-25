Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,371,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 65,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.36 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

